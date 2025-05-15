Three Lucky Players Hit $3.8 Million Jackpots at Las Vegas Casinos in May

Several significant slot machine jackpots were won throughout Las Vegas and Pahrump, Nevada, as the gaming area continued to display a vibrant scene, as discussed in early May 2025. On May 2, a visitor from Arizona won a $109,371 jackpot at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino by betting $25 on the Dragon Cash Bonus Reels Grand progressive slot.

The excitement continued on May 9 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where two California guests became millionaires within hours. One guest won $1,313,000 by placing a $500 bet on Aristocrat Gaming's high-limit Dragon Link progressive slot. Shortly after, another guest hit the Grand Progressive jackpot on Light & Wonder's Frankenstein slot, taking home $2,462,616.17 after betting $50.