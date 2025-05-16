Ellis Island Casino Teams Up with F1 for 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Lawsuit Dropped

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-23 and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 battle for the race lead during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Ellis Island Casino has officially partnered with Formula 1 as a venue for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix, marking a major shift following its previously contentious stance toward the race. The property on Koval Lane will now serve as an official fan zone destination during race weekend, scheduled for Nov. 20–22.

The partnership follows a lawsuit filed by Ellis Island in 2024 over revenue losses stemming from the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The casino had claimed more than $50,000 in damages due to the disruption of access and a decrease in foot traffic. In September 2024, however, a judge dismissed the case when she found that even temporary access delays were not compensable under Nevada law. In any event, several nearby businesses, including Battista's Hole in the Wall and Ferraro's Ristorante, are also suing the race organizers.

Under the new collaboration with F1, Ellis Island aims to enhance its visibility and accessibility for fans attending the race. Things are planned, including special events, fan experiences, and community outreach programming. For instance, there's a Halloween event benefiting the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada.

“As we enter into this partnership with our neighbors on Koval Lane, we look forward to working with Las Vegas Grand Prix to extend our offerings at Ellis Island during race weekend and beyond,” said Gary Ellis, the property's owner, in a statement.

While specific details about the 2025 viewing zone or hotel packages have not yet been released, the announcement signals an effort by F1 to work more closely with local businesses after a challenging debut.