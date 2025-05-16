ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Families to Get Free Groceries Through Community Team-Up

Jennifer Eggleston

A shopping cart by a store shelf in a supermarket

In response to the escalating need for food assistance in Southern Nevada, local nonprofit The Just One Project is partnering with Southwest Gas to host a free grocery distribution event, "Pop Up & Give," on Saturday. The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at two accessible locations: 

  • Canyon Springs High School, located at 350 E. Alexander Road in North Las Vegas
  • Guinn Middle School, situated at 4150 S. Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas

"Pop Up & Give" is part of The Just One Project's mobile food pantry program, which brings fresh groceries directly to neighborhoods lacking food access. Each distribution will provide a week's worth of groceries to vulnerable populations, including families, children, seniors, and veterans.

Both agencies identify the critical need to support families during times of need. Their partnership works to minimize food insecurity and bring residents together in a community.
All community members are welcome to attend the event. No prior registration is required, and groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring reusable bags to carry their groceries.

For more information about the event or to learn how to get involved, please visit thejustoneproject.org.

FoodGrocery StoresSocial Services
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
