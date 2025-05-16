Santana Hits 300-Show Milestone at House of Blues After Early Vegas Doubts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Carlos Santana and Eric Clapton perform onstage during Day 2 of Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena on September 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Crossroads Guitar Festival)

Carlos Santana is reaffirming his spiritual and musical presence with the release of this newest album, Sentient, which was released on March 28. In a short reflective mini-documentary on his YouTube channel, Santana likens the themes of the album to holiday decorations: "The ornaments are gratitude, compassion, consideration, mercy, grace," he explains. "All those things are ornaments, and the Christmas tree is Sentient." He further describes the project as a unifying force: "Resonant vibrations that bring humanity together to celebrate what? Our own divinity, our own light."

Initially hesitant to accept a Las Vegas residency, Santana experienced a spiritual revelation that shifted his perspective. Since then, he has become a staple on the Strip, performing 116 shows at the Hard Rock Hotel (now Virgin Hotel) from 2009 to 2011, and more than 300 at the House of Blues Las Vegas. Now 77, he continues to deliver high-energy performances, even after recent health challenges, including dehydration and a broken pinkie finger.

The Santana experience delivers all the favorite, familiar songs previously mentioned, such as "Soul Sacrifice," "Black Magic Woman," and "Evil Ways," in conjunction with unplanned moments and spiritual connectivity. He sees Las Vegas not as a commercial outpost, but as a unique space "where humanity comes together harmoniously," emphasizing the energetic exchange between performer and audience.

The band includes Santana's wife, renowned drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, alongside co-vocalists Ray Green and Andy Vargas. This gives the band a chance to experience different musical realms and carry on the signature sound of Santana.