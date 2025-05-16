Seattle Mariners Roster Don’t Really Know Who Pearl Jam Is

Pearl Jam famously formed in Seattle. Considering that, you'd think they would have significant reach into all things related to the city. However, that's not the case when it comes to the current Seattle Mariners roster.



Tim Booth, a sports reporter for The Seattle Times, made this discovery recently in the lead-up to the "Vedder Cup," an annual series kicking off this year between the Mariners and the San Diego Padres. (This series will also help raise funds for the Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) Research Partnership, which was founded by Eddie Vedder and his wife, Jill.)



Booth appeared to realize quickly how wide the generational divide is when it comes to music. He asked a number of Mariners players about Pearl Jam and the namesake of the "Vedder Cup," and, if you're a rock fan, the answers he received are rather painful.



Pitcher Bryan Woo said he "couldn't tell you anything" about either Pearl Jam or Vedder. Booth noted that most of the players who didn't know anything about the iconic band said their favorite music genre was country, but Booth made a point in reporting, "Many did at least recognize Pearl Jam is a band and is from Seattle. But ask them to name a song, and often there was a pause."



The first game of the "Vedder Cup" is tonight (May 16) at Petco Park in San Diego, followed by games on May 17 and 18. Another three games for the "Vedder Cup" will be played on August 25-27 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The team that wins the series will receive a trophy designed by Vedder. Complete "Vedder Cup" details can be found at MLB.com.