The Black Keys Share Details on New LP ‘No Rain, No Flowers’

Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys perform onstage during the 2024 March Madness Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park on April 07, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.
The Black Keys have announced new details on their upcoming album, No Rain, No Flowers.

Fans can expect the album, the duo's 13th studio release, on August 8. Back in March, they released "Babygirl," the first single from the LP. Now, they've dropped the title track as the latest preview, which can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.

In a brief statement shared via social media, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney said, "The time has come. Our 13th album 'No Rain, No Flowers' arrives on August 8th & the title track is out now. We can’t wait for you to hear the new songs, and we’ll see you this summer on tour."

No Rain, No Flowers is available for pre-order in various formats here.

Next week, The Black Keys will kick off their "No Rain, No Flowers Tour" on May 23 in Durant, Okla. Dates for that tour can be viewed below with full tour details available at TheBlackKeys.com.

The Black Keys - "No Rain, No Flowers Tour" - 2025 Dates

May 23: Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant: Grand Theater
May 25: Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheater *
May 27: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
May 29: Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater *
May 30: Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden *
May 31: Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
Jun 01: Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley ^
Jun 03: Los Angeles, CA - ^
Jun 07: Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park ^
Jun 08: Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP ^
Jun 11: Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^
Jun 12: Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater ^
Jun 14: Asbury, NJ - Park Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

* = with Hermanos Gutiérrez
^ = with The Heavy Heavy

The Black Keys
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
