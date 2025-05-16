The Black Keys Share Details on New LP ‘No Rain, No Flowers’

The Black Keys have announced new details on their upcoming album, No Rain, No Flowers.



Fans can expect the album, the duo's 13th studio release, on August 8. Back in March, they released "Babygirl," the first single from the LP. Now, they've dropped the title track as the latest preview, which can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.



In a brief statement shared via social media, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney said, "The time has come. Our 13th album 'No Rain, No Flowers' arrives on August 8th & the title track is out now. We can’t wait for you to hear the new songs, and we’ll see you this summer on tour."



No Rain, No Flowers is available for pre-order in various formats here.