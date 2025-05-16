The Funniest Town Name in Nevada

They say that there's a lot to a good name, and that's true of people, pets and, well, places. There are some really wild and funny town names out there, and that can make for some very fun travel plans.

When it comes to human names, the most popular baby name for 2025 for girls is Olivia and for boys is Noah, according to the Baby Center. Those both seem like old-fashioned names, which is a nice, refreshing change from some of the super modern names that have been popular lately. But, what about city names? A new report out names the funniest town name in every state in the U.S., and it's truly hilarious.

Town Name is Hilarious

The team at Mental Floss has put together a tally of the funniest town names in each state, and it's totally entertaining, especially looking at this state. "You can send your Christmas wish list to Santa Claus, Indiana, or get a refill in Hot Coffee, Mississippi," they state in the feature, adding that "whether they honor founders, a local landmark or a reputation for rowdy bar-brawling, the funniest town names in all 50 states show a sense of humor and personality."

For Nevada, Mental Floss loves Jiggs, which they say got its first proper name in 1918. "A man named Albert Hankins, who owned the town's hotel, general store, and dance hall, was put in charge of giving it a title," they state. "His kids suggested the name Jiggs, which was the name of the protagonist from a popular comic strip at the time." Now, Jiggs is really far from Las Vegas. It's about six hours north. But, if you find yourself on that side of the state, it might be worth a fun little trip.