Two Dead, Several Injured After Shooting at LVAC

Two people are dead after a shooting occurred at the Las Vegas Athletic Clubs location on the 1700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard on Friday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Fox 5 reports that a man entered the LVAC gym at 1725 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108, around 1:30 p.m. The suspect went inside of the gym with a weapon and shot multiple rounds inside.

"The suspect walked into the gym with a rifle, looking for the victim. When the victim was found, the suspect shot and killed him, a law enforcement official briefed on the incident told ABC News," the media outlet reports. Further, officials do not believe that the suspect intended to "commit a mass casualty attack."

Police said when they were clearing the area, they recovered the shooting victim, who was dead. They further transported two other victims to the hospital. One person was in critical condition, and the other person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police also found out through the investigation that another victim self-transported to the hospital, and medical officials treated this victim for their injuries.

So in total, two people have died and multiple people were injured as a result.

Police shot at the alleged shooting suspect after he attempted to run out the door. Medics transported the suspect to the hospital where he was also pronounced dead.

Videos posted to social media show a large police presence outside the gym. Other footage appears to show officers apprehending the suspect.

Witnesses described the chaos that unfolded inside.

“I was in the shower, and I heard what was a weird noise, which turned out to be gunshots,” said Myles Blanton of Las Vegas, speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And then I heard the emergency exit—the door sound.”