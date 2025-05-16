Warner Bros. Reveal Which 4 Superheroes Will Shape the DCU

Warner Bros. and DC Studios recently revealed their bold plans for the DC Universe (DCU). In a strategic move to help the studio be up to par with its rival, MCU, who found its footing again with Thunderbolts* and the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the studio unveiled the four pivotal characters who will anchor the DCU's expansive narrative.

Warner Bros. and DC Studios’ 4 “Big Asset Builders”

MovieWeb reported that CEO David Zaslav revealed the four superheroes that will be the “big asset builders and big differentiators” to the future of the DCU. The first three names were not a surprise: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman since they are called the DC Trinity. But the fourth superhero is an interesting choice.

Zaslav named Supergirl as the fourth superhero to build the DCU. Supergirl recently gained popularity because of the CW series where Melissa Benoist played the titular character. It also helped that the character was introduced into the Arrowverse, when the DC TV series Arrow, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow had a loyal fanbase.

Now, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set for a 2026 release starring Milly Alcock. And of course, Superman starring David Corenswet is scheduled for theatrical release on July 11.

Where’s Batman and Wonder Woman?

Sure, there had been numerous Batmans in the past, with Robert Pattinson as the latest actor to take on the cape and Gal Gadot as the Amazon princess slash superheroine, but when Gunn took the helm, all previous plans for these superheroes were erased. As of now, Wonder Woman and Batman have not been cast this year, and there is no official news yet about their solo movies.