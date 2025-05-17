Project H2O: A Life-Saving Mission Powered by Community Kindness [GALLERY]

Project H2O wouldn’t be possible without the incredible generosity of our amazing sponsors Port of Subs with help from PODS Moving & Storage Las Vegas.

Saturday wrapped up a life-saving mission: Project H20.

From dropping off cases of bottled water at our studios to joining us at the Water Party and texting in monetary donations, our listeners showed up in a big way to support The Salvation Army’s mission to deliver clean, cold water to those who need it most during the brutal summer months.

A special thanks goes out to our Pallet Challenge Heroes: Meineke, Shook & Stone, and Centennial Subaru. These incredible organizations each donated an entire pallet of bottled water—offering hope, hydration, and life-saving relief to our most vulnerable neighbors. Your generosity speaks volumes.

We also want to shout out everyone who donated! Whether you brought a single case, a full pallet, or made a digital donation, you made a real difference. And as a thank-you:

Donors of 5+ cases received a free lunch for two from Port of Subs.

received a free lunch for two from Port of Subs. Workplaces that donated 25+ cases earned a 6-foot sub to share.

earned a 6-foot sub to share. Every donor was entered to win an Apple iPad or Apple Watch.

Where Does The Water Go?

The Salvation Army has cooling centers across Southern Nevada. The water is dispersed throughout cooling and community centers throughout the summer. Clark County Office of the Coroner reported over 500 heat-related deaths in 2024, so this is truly a life-saving mission.

How Many Bottles Did We Collect?

Thanks to your incredible generosity, Project H2O collected nearly 18,000 bottles of water—each one a vital lifeline for someone facing the extreme Las Vegas heat. That’s 18,000 reasons to celebrate the power of community and compassion. 💧❤️

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being true heroes. Your kindness is helping Las Vegas stay strong, safe, and hydrated this summer.

