This Day in Sports History: May 17
Despite its awkward position on the sports calendar, May 17 has provided notable moments from various sports globally. From historic moments in American media and the NFL to important events in MLB, the NBA, European soccer, the NHL, and mixed martial arts.
Individual Performances of Note
- 1970: Atlanta Braves right fielder Hank Aaron became a member of the 3,000-hit club, achieving the monumental milestone in a game against the Cincinnati Reds.
- 1988: Utah Jazz guard John Stockton dropped 24 assists in a playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers, tying the NBA postseason record.
- 1995: Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks and Grant Hill of the Detroit Pistons were named co-Rookies of the Year, an occurrence that had only happened once before in NBA history.
Championship Wins and History-Altering Decisions
- 1939: Princeton and Columbia Universities played the first televised baseball game in history.
- 1969: In a landmark decision, the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers chose to shift from the NFC to the AFC.
- 1974: Bayern Munich triumphed over Atletico Madrid 4-0 to claim the European Champion Clubs' Cup.
- 1979: The Seattle Supersonics recorded a 114-110 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. The win sent Seattle to the NBA Finals and they won their only championship in franchise history.
- 1983: The New York Islanders defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, winning the series decisively. It was New York's third straight Stanley Cup title and second straight championship sweep.
- 1996: UFC 9: Motor City Madness was held in Detroit, Michigan. This event was before the introduction of weight classes and was headlined by superfight champion Ken Shamrock, who lost his status as champion to Dan Severn by decision.
- 2000: Galatasaray became the first Turkish team to win the UEFA Cup, beating Arsenal in the penalty shootout to claim the title.
- 2006: In the UEFA Champions League final featuring two of the most popular European football clubs of all time, FC Barcelona beat Arsenal 2-1.
- 2018: In a landmark court case, Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million to 332 victims of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. The settlement was the largest in sports history.
This list features several particularly notable moments, including the first televised baseball game in history, a landmark moment for college baseball, and professional baseball milestones. May 17 saw an incredible effort from the New York Islanders, who secured their third consecutive Stanley Cup championship, two of which ended in four games. Their performance was one of the best in NHL history.