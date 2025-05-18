This Day in Sports History: May 18

While May typically lacks championship matchups, it's significant for many reasons. May 18, for instance, has hosted the Stanley Cup and European Cup football finals, as well as some important moments in the development of mixed martial arts in the United States. Additionally, this date witnessed various incredible individual performances.

The boxing match between Ward and Gatti is most notable among these individual performances. The incredible fight helped usher in a new generation of boxing fans while setting up two more fights between the legends, making it one of the most influential bouts ever. Randy Johnson's first perfect game also occurred on this date, stamping an excellent Hall of Fame career for the starting pitcher.