Dave Navarro Says There’s ‘No Chance’ of Jane’s Addiction Playing Again

For fans hoping to see Jane’s Addiction reform following their bizarre falling out on stage in 2024, Dave Navarro has some bad news for you. In a new interview with…

For fans hoping to see Jane's Addiction reform following their bizarre falling out on stage in 2024, Dave Navarro has some bad news for you.

In a new interview with Guitar Player, Navarro recalls the best and worst gigs in his lengthy career. The gig he identified as "the worst" was the September 13, 2024 Jane's Addiction show, where Perry Farrell physically attacked Navarro. In the days following the incident, Jane's Addiction canceled all of their remaining tour dates.

The guitarist expressed sadness about the incident, largely due to the fact that many of the band's previous shows were some of his favorites in the band's wild history. Navarro explained that these shows were "no bulls--t ... no gimmicks" and "just the four of us and some colored lights." He even noted the band was getting along, there was "no ego issue," and they were "just four guys making great music, just like we did in the beginning."

As for when Farrell swung on him, Navarro speaks carefully and says, "There was an altercation onstage, and all the hard work and dedication and writing and hours in the studio, and picking up and leaving home and crisscrossing the country and Europe and trying to overcome [long COVID] — it all came to a screeching halt and forever destroyed the band’s life. And there's no chance for the band to ever play together again."

Since the incident, very little has been heard from Farrell. In the days following the cancellation of Jane's Addiction's tour dates, Farrell's wife, Etty Lau Farrell, shared that her husband was seeing some medical specialists, including an otolaryngologist and a neurologist

