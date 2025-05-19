Guns N’ Roses Shares Supercut of Axl Rose Stage Falls, Shows We Sometimes Can Have Nice Things

If you currently have even a faint pulse, you know that social media can be...well...awful. Fortunately, the Guns N' Roses Instagram and TikTok accounts shared a video to remind us all that social media can actually be fun.



Below is said video, which is a supercut Axl Rose and his many stage falls over the years. (There are WAY more than you'd think!) The video was playfully captioned, "Guns N' Roses Greatest Hits!" If we had our druthers, we would've paraphrased Rose's classic "Welcome to the Jungle" intro as the caption: "Do you know where the f--- you are?! You're in the jungle, baby! Wake up, time to eat sh-t!"