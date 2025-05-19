Iconic Downtown Bar Hogs & Heifers Look For New Location

Hogs & Heifers Saloon, a beloved bar in the Downtown Las Vegas area, is looking for a new home.

According to the bar's Facebook page, the Downtown Grand is in the midst of selling the property to Penske Media.

"During the acquisition period, Hogs & Heifers has done its best to secure a lease extension, but has been informed by the current owner of the Downtown Grand, CIM Group, that Penske Media is not interested in retaining Hogs & Heifers as a tenant."

The statement also said that CIM group has "denied the request from Hogs & Heifers to activate the hold over option at 150% of its base rent in its lease as the owner continues to search for a new home."

Hogs & Heifers Plans For Celebration In July

When the iconic bar announced the current lease situation, an outpour of local, national and international support flooded the comment section of the Facebook post.

"Gutted isn’t the word. I love visiting from the UK so much I opened my own dive bar as homage!! If you’re up for an international bar takeover to fill a week you guys are more than welcome,"'" one user wrote.

"Glad to read you are fighting back. An excellent strongly worded statement. You have my full support from across the pond. Best bar in Vegas!" another user posted.

The bar will have a celebration on July 5th that will go into July 6th.

"Either way, we will celebrate the temporary continuation of our lease on DT3rd, or the last day of business on DT3rd, beginning Saturday, July 5th, and rolling into the week hours of the morning on Sunday, July 6th, 20 years to the day we first opened," the statement on Hogs & Heifers social media states.

If Hogs & Heifers relocates, then the establishment plans to open in 2026. If this is the case, the establishment will do its best to help employees find work during the closing period, the statement reads.

Another reason why locals love this bar? The owner.

Michelle Sandler is the CEO of Hogs & Heifers Saloon, a third-generation New Yorker and the definition of a boss. According to the website, Michelle walked into an "under construction" Hogs & Heifers in 1992 New York. This is when she met her future husband, Allan Dell, who was the owner of the bar.

Upon hiring Michelle, her late husband said, “'You’re pretty and you’ve got the look I want, and if you steal from me, I will throw you in the f******* river.' He hired her on the spot. Laughing about it both then and now, Michelle says it was love at first sight!"

Michelle would invite all of the meat packers and construction workers to come visit her at the bar. This helped create the bar's busy daytime business.

Another iconic feature of Hogs & Heifers? The bartenders dance on the bar -- and so can patrons! In fact, Michelle started this epic trend. To this day, you can see the amazing bartenders hop on the bar and dance.

"Alone in the bar and freezing, Michelle started dancing on the bar as a means to keep warm. She says that her clogging on the bar was inspired by a scene from the movie A Coal Miner’s Daughter," the website says. The Vegas location opened in 2005, while the New York location unfortunately closed in 2015..