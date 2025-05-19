Student Death Leads to Safety Demands at Las Vegas High School

The Las Vegas community is asking for immediate action on pedestrian safety in the wake of the tragic death of an 18-year-old student McKenzie Scott.

On May 2, Scott died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while in a marked crosswalk near Arbor View High School. Scott was a senior and just weeks from graduating. When students and faculty reflected on her life, Scott was remembered as a passionate, bright, and engaged student.

"Our 18-year-old daughter, McKenzie Scott, passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, May 2, 2025. She was a senior at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, NV," the family's GoFundMe page states about Scott. "She was in the crosswalk and was struck by an impaired driver. She was full of light, hope, and kindness. Her younger brother, Kasen, and her mom, Tiffany, are absolutely devastated by this sudden loss and tragedy."

Scott's death has sparked a wave of activism from classmates and concerned residents. Holly Towery-Wade started an online petition on Change.org, calling the need for flashing crosswalk lights near schools.

"A life tragically lost and another who is still healing from injuries endured within the last month due to unsafe crossing conditions at the crosswalk in front of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, NV," the petition states. "This location has become a flashpoint for daily peril, where cars zip by erratically and students are left vulnerable each time they cross the street. The absence of proper safety measures is putting our children at risk every single day, a situation that simply cannot continue."

Clark County School District officials said 119 students have been hit by cars going to and from district schools this year, News 3 reports. A pilot crossing guard program was initiated in November of 2024 and will operate until May of 2025.

In recent years, city efforts to calm traffic included lane separators on Whispering Sands Drive and flashing lights on North Buffalo Drive. The city of Las Vegas is currently conducting a formal traffic study in the Arbor View area.

A memorial honoring Scott has been placed at the high school, symbolizing the grief and urgency felt by a community calling for safer streets and lasting change.

"It's been an emotional day. Shock wore off. Sobbing all day. Praying. Screaming. Laying in her bed. How do parents get through this- losing their child? This pain feels like it will never go away. I'm absolutely devastated and lost without my McKenzie. Any advice? Thank you for the continued love, support, and prayers," Tiffant Reynolds stated in the GoFundMe.