This Day in Rock History: May 19

Rock 'n' roll has endured the ups and downs of the last several decades thanks to its rebellious nature, wide range of influence, and rock stars who create innovative music. May 19 has significantly helped shape the iconic genre, providing the world with hit songs, cultural milestones, memorable performances, and much more. Read on to discover many of the events that defined this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Rock fans of all kinds will appreciate reading about these May 19 breakthrough hits and milestones:

1984: A compilation album from Bob Marley and the Wailers called Legend hit No. 1 on the U.K. charts and became one of the greatest-selling compilation albums ever, selling over 25 million copies worldwide.

1990: Vogue climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it remained for three weeks, giving Madonna her eighth chart-topping single.

Cultural Milestones

Without these cultural milestones that took place on May 19, the world of rock could look very different today:

1949: Professionally known as Dusty Hill, Joe Michael Hill was born in Dallas, Texas. He was the bassist for ZZ Top for over 50 years.

1962: DJ Alan Freed was charged with 26 counts of commercial bribery related to the Payola scandal of that era. The charges had a significantly negative impact on his career, despite only having to pay fines and serve a suspended jail sentence.

Notable Recordings and Performances

You might recall one of these notable May 19 recordings or performances from well-known rock artists:

1973: "Kodachrome" was Paul Simon's lead single released in the U.S. from his There Goes Rhymin' Simon album. The song wasn't released in the U.K. because a trademark name appeared in the lyrics.

2000: Peter, Paul, and Mary launched their tour at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, to celebrate 40 years together. They played three nights in the city.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Some events that occurred on May 19 presented rock 'n' roll with changes and challenges that would impact the industry for years:

1910: The Earth passed through the tail of Halley's Comet, which was the inspiration for the name of the Bill Haley & His Comets band, which played a key role in popularizing rock and roll music.

1976: Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones crashed his Bentley, which he called Blue Lena, after he dozed off at the wheel near Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, England. Police found drugs in his car, resulting in a fine for the musician.