Work Kicks Off on Las Vegas Athletics’ $1.78B Stadium Project

Foundation work has formally commenced on the Las Vegas Athletics' new ballpark. This is a significant milestone for the team in its long-mooted relocation away from Oakland. Site grading, utilities work, and other preliminary work began in April of 2025, marking the official outset of a $1.78 billion project meant to be ready for Opening Day of the 2028 MLB season.

The 33,000-seat domed stadium will rise on nine acres of the former Tropicana Las Vegas site. Construction will be led by a joint venture between M.A. Mortenson Company and McCarthy Building Companies. The build is anticipated to take 31 to 33 months.

“The design of the ballpark, for all intents is complete,” Sharpe said. “It's not just about detailing it, it's about getting those kind of finishing touches into it so that it checks all the boxes in terms of user experience, storytelling and all of those types of things.”

The financing package includes a $1.1 billion pledge from team owner John Fisher and his family, $380 million in public funds authorized by Nevada Senate Bill 1, and a $300 million loan jointly underwritten by U.S. Bank and Goldman Sachs. However, Fisher is attempting to get up to $500 million from third-party investors to limit his financial exposure, which he admits is a huge portion of his net worth at this time.

Team officials also verified that they are working to secure a naming rights sponsorship for the stadium; they believe the pitch should be for a high-priced deal, given the ballpark's location adjacent to the Strip.