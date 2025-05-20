Amazon Prime Video Canceled Kevin Bacon’s ‘The Bondsman’ After Only One Season

Well, it seems not even a pact with the Devil can save a show on Amazon Prime Video. The Kevin Bacon show, The Bondsman, has been canceled after just one season, leaving fans and escaped demons in limbo.

Kevin Bacon: “I Wish I Had an Explanation”

The Bondsman premiered on April 3, introducing viewers to Hub Halloran (played by Bacon). Halloran is a murdered bounty hunter resurrected by the Devil to hunt demons who managed to escape hell. The show blended horror, action, family problems, drinking issues, and a touch of country music. Despite the show’s premise and Bacon’s star power, the streaming platform decided to pull the plug after only eight episodes.

Bacon posted the sad news on his Instagram account. He said, “You know, I just really loved walking in Hub Halloran's shoes and making that show with so many great, talented people. I wish I had an explanation for you, but I honestly don't,” seemingly implying that he isn’t sure also why the series was canceled. He thanked the fans who watched the show and those who wrote “so many sweet comments.” He ended the video saying, “I guess that's the way it goes.”

Watch the full video below.

Fans were left heartbroken over the news. One fan wrote, “I am so freakin bummed it’s not renewed! My husband and I loved it! Someone needs to pick it up and finish it. Pleeeeeeeeeze.” Another commented, “Ohh no! I was so rooting for a Hub family concert!”

Decent Rating

Bacon’s lack of explanation for the cancellation might be because the show holds an 83% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also managed to climb to the #1 spot on Prime Video’s Top 10 TV Shows (no matter how briefly). Currently, it’s at the streaming platform’s #5 spot. Had it been a flop, it’s understandable why it’s been cancelled.