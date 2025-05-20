Benson Boone’s ‘American Heart’ Album Dropping in 2025 as Songs Climb Charts

As excitement builds for his forthcoming album, American Heart, Benson Boone is becoming an unstoppable force on the charts. He currently has three songs to top the Billboard Hot 100; "Beautiful Things" is sporting the No. 8 spot, "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else," at No. 32, and "Mystical Magical," at No. 45. His breakout hit "Beautiful Things" has become a phenomenon, spending 67 weeks on the Hot 100 — far surpassing the 29-week run of his next longest-charting single, "Slow It Down."

The success of "Beautiful Things" has defined Boone's current career arc and solidified its position on the Digital Song Sales chart, where it climbed from No. 13 to No. 10 in its 68th week. Despite newer singles emerging, the track remains his biggest draw. Boone's excitement was palpable when he took to Instagram last week to share, "SOLD OUT. IN 9 SECONDS??? bruh. (Pees himself) THANK YOU THANK YOU❤️????"

His newer single, "Sorry, I'm Here for Someone Else," recently broke into the Hot 100's top 40 after ten weeks and has matched the Digital Song Sales peak of "Slow It Down" at No. 22. Meanwhile, "Mystical Magical," the second single off American Heart, debuted at No. 9 before slipping to No. 14 in its second week on the chart. Released in late February 2025, it continues to show strong performance across Billboard rankings after 10 weeks.

Billboard's longevity policies — specifically the stipulation that songs must be above No. 25 after a 52-week period to be longevity eligible — make "Beautiful Things" all the more special and impressive, since it is comfortably within the top 10. Boone's continuing presence on the charts represents the growing impact he has in the pop world, and American Heart is set to be another massive milestone in this already ascendant career.