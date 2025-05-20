Big Traffic Headaches Coming to Las Vegas as I-15/Tropicana Project Kicks Off

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has released an advisory about upcoming traffic control restrictions as part of the I-15/Tropicana Interchange construction project, which will disrupt traffic for motorists in the Las Vegas area. This multi-phase effort will continue through early July and will include intermittent lane reductions, ramp closures, and continued detours. NDOT stated that motorists are encouraged to keep up-to-date on work progress and detours, and to plan accordingly.

From May 29 to June 26, only one lane will be open nightly on Tropicana Avenue westbound between Las Vegas Boulevard and Polaris. Additionally, between June 1 and July 1, Tropicana Avenue will maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction between Polaris and Valley View. These changes are designed to support ongoing construction while maintaining limited traffic flow.

Additional specific closures include the I-15 northbound off-ramp to Tropicana, which will have only one lane open nightly from May 19 to 20. Eastbound traffic on Tropicana Avenue between Polaris and Las Vegas Boulevard will be limited to one lane from May 18 to 29.

Long-term closures also remain in effect. Access to the north side of Procyon from Tropicana is fully closed through the end of May, while Dean Martin Drive is fully closed in both directions just north of Tropicana and will remain so through May 2025.

There may be additional disruptions on May 28 and 29 because the Harmon on-ramp to I-15 southbound and the I-15 northbound off-ramp to Harmon will be fully closed every night from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. All drivers are advised to find alternative routes.