Bono’s ‘Stories of Surrender’ Movie Receives 7-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes

Bono was in attendance at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his new film Bono: Stories of Surrender, and it was well-received.



Per NME, the traditionally enthusiastic Cannes crowd gave the film a seven-minute standing ovation after the film screened at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. Following the ovation, Bono spoke to the crowd about how the Cannes Film Festival was created in 1939 in response to the Venice Film Festival and its ties to Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler.



"The festival was set up to fight fascism," said Bono. "Slava Ukraine."



Bono: Stories of Surrender is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on May 30. Per the streaming platform, "'Bono: Stories of Surrender' is a vivid reimagining of Bono’s critically-acclaimed one-man stage show, 'Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief…,' as he pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends, and faith that have challenged and sustained him, revealing personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rockstar. Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the Beacon Theatre shows, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy."



A trailer for Bono: Stories of Surrender can be viewed below.