ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bono’s ‘Stories of Surrender’ Movie Receives 7-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes

Bono was in attendance at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his new film Bono: Stories of Surrender, and it was well-received. Per NME, the traditionally enthusiastic Cannes…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: Bono poses during the “Bono: Stories Of Surrender” photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Bono was in attendance at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his new film Bono: Stories of Surrender, and it was well-received.

Per NME, the traditionally enthusiastic Cannes crowd gave the film a seven-minute standing ovation after the film screened at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. Following the ovation, Bono spoke to the crowd about how the Cannes Film Festival was created in 1939 in response to the Venice Film Festival and its ties to Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler.

"The festival was set up to fight fascism," said Bono. "Slava Ukraine."

Bono: Stories of Surrender is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on May 30. Per the streaming platform, "'Bono: Stories of Surrender' is a vivid reimagining of Bono’s critically-acclaimed one-man stage show, 'Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief…,' as he pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends, and faith that have challenged and sustained him, revealing personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rockstar. Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the Beacon Theatre shows, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy."

A trailer for Bono: Stories of Surrender can be viewed below.

Bono
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
9 Nasty Stage Falls Ranging from Funny to Painful
Music9 Nasty Stage Falls Ranging from Funny to PainfulErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Tony Iommi: Hear Him Play on New Robbie Williams Song ‘Rocket’
MusicTony Iommi: Hear Him Play on New Robbie Williams Song ‘Rocket’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Rock History: May 21
MusicThis Day in Rock History: May 21Sarah Bloomfield
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect