First African American 7-Eleven Owner In Vegas Opens Second Shop

Jonathan Lacy made history in Las Vegas as the first African American to open and own a 7-Eleven franchised store in Las Vegas and is now making history once again with the opening of his second location.

The new store, located in the 1700 block of East Tropicana Avenue, provided Jonathan with a broader business landscape while showcasing his commitment to the community, Channel 13 reports.

The grand opening will lead to the creation of new jobs and increased economic opportunities in this area. It'll offer the families in this neighborhood more than just a place to shop. Lacy is more than just a businessman; he also considers the impact of his stores to improve his neighborhood and create a sense of community.

"I'm trying to provide a service to the people in my community... that's what I really try to do here," said Lacy to Channel 13. That mission is evident in his commitment to customer service and his local hiring practices, which value residents while also fostering a shared sense of ownership and pride.

Lacy's journey is a milestone in Las Vegas retail history. He told the Las Vegas Sun that he hopes he can motivate and inspire other entrepreneurs, especially people of color. He also hopes to own four more 7-Eleven franchises by the time he's 40 and 10 by the time he's 50.