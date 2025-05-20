ContestsEvents
🎓 Grad Goals? We’ve Got You. 🛍️ 

Say hello to the Grad Goals Giveaway multi-market contest—our exclusive celebration for grads, gift-givers, and party planners alike! We’re giving away a $200 Amazon Gift Card to one lucky newsletter subscriber, and it could be you

Want to treat your favorite grad to something special? Throw the ultimate graduation bash? Or maybe grab some must-haves for college or the “real world”? With $200 on Amazon, the options are endless. 

✨ But remember:  The link to enter will only be shared in our email newsletter—so make sure you're subscribed! 

Your Grad Goals Starter Pack: 

  • 🎁 Grab the perfect graduation gift 
  • 🎉 Stock up on party decorations & supplies 
  • 📚 Buy dorm room gear or school essentials 

Let’s make graduation season even more unforgettable.  

How to Enter: 

  1. Step #1: Make sure you’re signed up to have our email newsletter delivered directly to your inbox.  Subscribe below!  
  1. Step #2: When our email newsletter arrives, click on the link to be taken to the Grad Goals Giveaway multi-market contest entry form. 
  1. Step #3: Complete the entry form and submit. The winner will be chosen on May 26th and contacted by our prize team.  

CONTEST RULES

Elizabeth UrbanWriter
