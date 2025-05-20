Jim Morrison Grave Bust Found After Being Stolen in 1988

After 37 years, the bust stolen from the grave of Jim Morrison has been found. According to CBS News , the long-missing bust was recovered during a search by Paris law enforcement related to an ongoing fraud case. Morrison is buried in the Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris. The iconic frontman died in Paris in 1971. He was only 27. Since his untimely passing, Morrison's grave has been a popular tourist attraction. CBS News notes that the bust was added to the grave in 1981 to mark the 10th anniversary of Morrison's death. Mladen Mikulin, an artist based in Croatia, created the statue.

Despite his short time on Earth and the decades since his death, Morrison remains a mysterious and often studied figure in rock history. In 2021, The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts, and Lyrics was released. The book is considered the ultimate collection of writings from the Lizard King. While half of the 600-page book featured previously published work, the other half consisted of previously unpublished material. This material included unrecorded lyrics, handwritten excerpts from 28 recently discovered notebooks, and 160 photos and drawings, among them were rarely seen family photos.



In 2021, Rolling Stone reported, "Among the excerpts from Morrison’s notebooks will be his thoughts on his trial in Miami in 1970 (he was found guilty of indecent exposure and open profanity), as well as what are believed to be Morrison’s final writings — the contents of a Paris notebook from shortly before his death, 'reproduced in full reading size,' according to the publisher."