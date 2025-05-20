Josh Freese Shares Funny List of ‘Possible Reasons’ He Was Let Go from the Foo Fighters

When he announced he was let go from his drumming duties with the Foo Fighters last week, Josh Freese said, "Stay tuned for my 'Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from Foo Fighters' list." While it seemed like a whimsical joke, Freese did actually share said list, and it's pretty funny.



Among the "reasons" Freese cited for possibly being fired were "Didn't show up to studio because Mercury was in retrograde" and "Could only name one Fugazi song." This author's personal favorite was "Promised Noodles he could be 4th guitarist," which is a nod to Freese's previous work with The Offspring, and maybe a slight jab at the many guitarists in Foo Fighters.