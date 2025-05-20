Josh Freese Shares Funny List of ‘Possible Reasons’ He Was Let Go from the Foo Fighters
When he announced he was let go from his drumming duties with the Foo Fighters last week, Josh Freese said, “Stay tuned for my ‘Top 10 possible reasons Josh got…
When he announced he was let go from his drumming duties with the Foo Fighters last week, Josh Freese said, "Stay tuned for my 'Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from Foo Fighters' list." While it seemed like a whimsical joke, Freese did actually share said list, and it's pretty funny.
Among the "reasons" Freese cited for possibly being fired were "Didn't show up to studio because Mercury was in retrograde" and "Could only name one Fugazi song." This author's personal favorite was "Promised Noodles he could be 4th guitarist," which is a nod to Freese's previous work with The Offspring, and maybe a slight jab at the many guitarists in Foo Fighters.
Since Freese's sudden release from the band, many have been wondering who could be the next drummer for the Foo Fighters. As previously reported, there's speculation that Shane Hawkins will fill the position previously held by his late father, Taylor Hawkins.
Per Rolling Stone Australia, Stan Bicknell, a New Zealand-based drummer and educator, shared via his Instagram Stories, "I've just been informed, they've gone with Shane ... but you didn't hear it from here."
Shane has performed with Foo Fighters on a handful of occasions. The most notable example came when Shane performed "My Hero" with the band during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at London's Wembley Stadium in 2022.