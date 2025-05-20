Sesame Street Heads to Netflix with New Season and Fresh Format

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 30: Muppets attend the Sesame Street Workshop 10th Annual Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 30, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Netflix announced Monday that it’s teaming up with Sesame Workshop, the producers behind the long-running children’s show. Starting with Season 56 later this year, Netflix will have the exclusive rights to premiere new Sesame Street episodes around the world.

As part of the deal, Netflix will also get access to 90 hours of past episodes and the opportunity to develop video games based on Sesame Street and Sesame Street Mecha Builders.

Viewers in the U.S. won’t miss out—new episodes will continue to air on PBS stations and be available on PBS Kids digital platforms at the same time they appear on Netflix.

To celebrate the announcement, Netflix released a video of Cookie Monster inspecting the platform’s signature “N” logo—before happily taking a bite out of it.

This new partnership follows the end of Sesame Street’s previous streaming deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, which did not renew its five-year agreement to carry the show on Max (formerly HBO Max).

Sesame Workshop shared its excitement in a statement:

“We are excited to announce that all new ‘Sesame Street’ episodes are coming to Netflix worldwide along with library episodes, and new episodes will also release the same day on PBS Stations and PBS Kids platforms in the U.S., preserving a 50+ year relationship,” Sesame Workshop said in a statement. “The support of Netflix, PBS and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting serve as a unique public-private partnership to enable Sesame Street to continue to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.”

Season 56 will also come with some creative changes. Each episode will now focus on a single 11-minute story, which Sesame Workshop says will allow for “even more character-driven humor and heart.” A new animated segment called Tales From 123 will explore life inside the show’s famous apartment building—home to Elmo, Cookie Monster, and other beloved characters.

The season will also bring back popular segments like Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck. Viewers can look forward to new interactive experiences, too, such as Cookie Monster’s very own Cookie Cart and Abby Cadabby’s magical Fairy Garden, filled with whimsical surprises.

Behind the scenes, Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings are returning as executive producers. Joining them is Halcyon Person, who previously worked on Netflix children’s shows Karma’s World and Dee & Friends in Oz, now taking over as head writer.

According to Netflix, kids and family shows make up about 15% of all viewing hours on the platform. Its lineup includes popular titles like Ms. Rachel, Gabby’s Dollhouse, CoComelon Lane, Blippi, and Hot Wheels Let’s Race, along with animated movies such as The Sea Beast and Adam Sandler’s Leo.