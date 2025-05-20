Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: May 23-May 25

Las Vegas gets hot for Memorial Day weekend and hosts many exciting events and festivals. Caribbean Link Up is back with music, dancing, and Caribbean culture at Craig Ranch Park. Kenny Chesney is premiering an immersive concert experience at Sphere, combining his classic songs with many firsts in 4D. The Exodus Festival is taking over the most popular venues with nonstop parties.

Caribbean Link Up Music Festival

What: Caribbean Link Up Music Festival

Caribbean Link Up Music Festival When: Friday, May 23, 2025, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 1 to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 3 to 10:30 p.m.; and Monday, May 26, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, May 23, 2025, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 1 to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 3 to 10:30 p.m.; and Monday, May 26, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road North, Las Vegas

Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road North, Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $25

Caribbean Link Up returns for its fifth year, offering a four-day celebration of Caribbean culture, music, and community in Las Vegas. This high-energy weekend features themed parties, including I Love the 90s, Blush All White, and Cooler Fete, blending Caribbean music genres with Afrobeats and hip hop. Highlights include live performances from artists such as Capella Grey, Armanii, Destra, and Vida. With food, dancing, and vibrant fashion, Caribbean Link Up promises an unforgettable Memorial Day weekend experience.

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere

What: Kenny Chesney in concert

Kenny Chesney in concert When: Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 8 p.m. (additional dates available through June 21, 2025)

Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 8 p.m. (additional dates available through June 21, 2025) Where: Sphere, 255 Sands Ave., Las Vegas

Sphere, 255 Sands Ave., Las Vegas Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

Kenny Chesney is set to bring his high-energy "No Shoes Nation" immersive concert experience to Sphere in Las Vegas in 2025. Known for his record-setting tours, Chesney will use Sphere's 4D technology, 167,000 speakers, and a 16K wraparound screen to deepen fans' connection to his music. Working with Sphere Studios and Vibee, Chesney promises a groundbreaking visual and sonic experience unlike anything he's done before, blending his iconic songs with revolutionary new production.

Exodus Festival Las Vegas

What: Exodus Festival Las Vegas

Exodus Festival Las Vegas When: Thursday, May 22 through Monday, May 26, 2025

Thursday, May 22 through Monday, May 26, 2025 Where: Various venues, including Hakkasan, Encore Beach Club, Omnia, XS, and Jewel

Various venues, including Hakkasan, Encore Beach Club, Omnia, XS, and Jewel Cost: Tickets start at $79

Exodus Festival lights up Las Vegas this Memorial Day weekend with a nonstop lineup of parties across the city's top venues. Catch Loud Luxury and more at hotspots such as Hakkasan, Encore Beach Club, Omnia, XS, and Jewel. With pool parties by day and nightclub sets by night, Exodus offers the ultimate Memorial Day weekend celebration packed with music, energy, and unforgettable vibes.

Other Events

Las Vegas keeps the energy high over Memorial Day weekend with performances from top electronic artists. John Summit brings his infectious beats to LIV Las Vegas, while ILLENIUM lights up Zouk Nightclub with his powerful, emotional sound. Dom Dolla caps off the weekend with another electrifying night at LIV. Expect packed dance floors, epic visuals, and nonstop party vibes: