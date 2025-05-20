UNLV Research Reveals Asian American Performers Who Made Las Vegas Entertainment What It Is Today

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 11: Artists from Cirque Du Soleil perform during a dress rehearsal for Cirque du Soleil’s “Amaluna” at Royal Albert Hall on January 11, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

UNLV Faculty Su Kim Chung and Tammi Kim are highlighting the lesser-known legacies of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) performers in Las Vegas' entertainment history.

Hiding in Plain Sight is a project that reconnects their legacy from the mid-20th century, usually discussed outside of iconography like Elvis Presley or Frank Sinatra.

The project began when Chung discovered a folder on a dancer named Gia Mo while working in the university's special collections. "I noticed there was a folder on a dancer named Gia Mo, who appeared in the Magic Carpet Revue, which was one of the very first revue shows at the Dunes Hotel," Chung said. This knowledge sparked further research around performers, including the Reycard Duet, the Kim Sisters, the Sunspots, and shows like China Doll Revue and Flower Drum Song.

Chung and Kim want to capture and celebrate these performers' contribution to the Strip's entertainment history and representation, emphasizing the importance of representation and recognizing the history of these performances."It was a fun childhood to grow up seeing my dad and uncle onstage," said Rhonda Okurowski, daughter of Rey Ramirez of the Reycard Duet. "For us, the norm was Papa would go to work at night because the gigs were in the evenings, and he would come home in the wee hours of the morning."

Ramirez and his brother entertained audiences in Las Vegas for over two decades, performing a mix of music and comedy until 1997. His daughters, including Rachelle Basso, say the project is helping honor a generation of entertainers who brought joy to audiences but were rarely spotlighted.