For Wine Wednesday, here are 5 divine Wines for Memorial Day celebrations.

Cooking out is a big deal for this unofficial kick-off to summer. So, wines that go with heat are good ones to source. Heat in two ways. The first, heat from the grill. Next, the heat from Mother Nature. Here you will find ideas for both.

White Divine Wines For Memorial Day

Innocent Bystander Pinot Gris

This one comes from Australia and it smells like spring. It tastes a bit tropical with lemon and a hint of guava. The finish is fresh with a hint of spice. Not wimpy, not too big, it is a perfect cookout wine. Sip or enjoy with salads and appetizers. $20 range

Gris Blanc, Gerard Bertrand

This is one of my favorite summer wines. From South of France, this rose of grenache is so pale it almost appears to be a greyish-white color in some light, hence the name "gris". The taste is not as light as you might expect. It is racy, crisp, and dry with lots of red berries and fruit.

Good for sipping, it will also stand up to food. I enjoyed it with oysters and shrimp. The twist top makes it convenient too. $16.99

Red Divine Wines For Memorial Day

San Polo Rubio Toscana

This Italian wine needs a little time to open but when it does, it is so good with food. If you are grilling vegetables and chicken, this works. I would like it with other grilled meats and a charcuterie board too. The acid is balanced, it has nice red fruit and freshness. It's a versatile and affordable wine. $20 range.

Quivira Black Boar Zinfandel

This is not one of those over-extracted, in your face zins. From Sonoma, it's balanced, medium body, with dark fruit including blueberries, and herbs. I recently had it with sirloin and it was a nice combo. It would work great with BBQ even wild game meat. A good wine to have on hand all season. $55

Priest Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon

This is the wine that deserves a juicy steak off the grill. It's a delicious, classic from Napa Valley with cherry, herbs and a touch of coffee to the finish. The tannins are more on the elegant side. Make sure this has a slight chill if you are outside and let it open a little. $60