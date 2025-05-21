Four Southern Nevada Cities Team Up to Create Single Business License for Street Vendors
Clark County and the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Henderson are nearing an agreement on a new multijurisdictional business license aimed at streamlining operations for sidewalk vendors across Southern Nevada. A sidewalk vendor is defined as any individual selling food, beverages, or merchandise from a cart or similar conveyance situated on public sidewalks or pedestrian pathways.
If approved, the initiative would allow eligible vendors to apply for a local business license that aligns with their health permit, enabling them to add additional jurisdictions without undergoing separate applications for each city. To qualify, applicants must already hold a valid state business license, a health permit from the Southern Nevada Health District, a health card for each operator, and, if applicable, a commissary agreement to store and prepare items.
Officials feel confident that this cooperative will help reduce redundancy and lessen administrative burdens for potential small business owners. An official proposal for a new license will be developed and presented at future public meetings and will need final approval from all future municipalities.
This is a major change in regional licensing policy and shows a greater recognition of the economic and cultural contributions sidewalk vendors make to our communities. If this is formalized, it will create a more consistent and manageable pathway for vendors to operate legally and directly across multiple jurisdictions.