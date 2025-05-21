This Day in Rock History: May 21

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY – APRIL 17: Tony Iommi from the band Black Sabbath poses with his guitar ‘Epiphone SG Signiture’ during his visit at the ‘Frankfurter Musikmesse’ on April 17, 2015 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images for Gibson)

This is the place to discover the hit songs, band milestones, cultural events, and challenges that shook things up in rock 'n' roll over the years on May 21. These are the interesting details every rock fan should know from this date over the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These rock 'n' roll hit songs and milestones from May 21 have affected the genre:

1971: Marvin Gaye's song "What's Going On," one of the most important and influential albums in music history, was released. This was the artist's 11th studio album and focused on songs about war, inequality, and social injustice.

Cultural Milestones

Several cultural happenings on May 21 made waves in the rock scene, such as:

1979: Elton John made history as the first solo rock artist to perform in Russia when he played the first of four shows in Leningrad. John would also perform four shows in Moscow during his tour of the country.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Memorable rock concerts and albums from May 21 include:

1955: Chuck Berry recorded "Maybellene," an influential hit song that crossed genre boundaries. Berry's first hit song is often credited as the very first rock 'n' roll song thanks to its guitar riffs and lyrics.

Chuck Berry recorded "Maybellene," an influential hit song that crossed genre boundaries. Berry's first hit song is often credited as the very first rock 'n' roll song thanks to its guitar riffs and lyrics. 1976: The Rolling Stones opened their first of six shows at the Earl's Court Theatre in London. This was the only night they played "Sympathy For The Devil" for their audience.