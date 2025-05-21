Tony Iommi: Hear Him Play on New Robbie Williams Song ‘Rocket’

'Tony Iommi has shown up in a surprising place: On "Rocket," the new single from pop superstar Robbie Williams. The track is the lead single from Williams's new album BRITPOP, which is due out this fall and is available for pre-order here . Meanwhile, the energetic song can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here .

The next time fans may hear from Iommi might be at "Back to the Beginning." Taking place in Birmingham, England on July 5, the show will be the first time in 20 years that the original Black Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.



Other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, the surviving members of Soundgarden, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.



Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Steve Tyler, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.



Interestingly, Iommi recently shared he needed some convincing to agree to the gig. He told The Guardian, " ... I didn’t want to get into that thing like all the other bands are doing, saying it’s the last tour and then reappearing again."



What changed his mind? The fact that the show will be raising money for various Parkinson's and children's charities. In fact, Iommi said of the show, "No one's getting paid or anything."



