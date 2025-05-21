Vegas Casinos Change Direction as Younger Visitors Put Less Money into Gambling, More into Experiences

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 18: Fans react during a performance by DJ/producer Marshmello during the 21st annual Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/Getty Images)

The casinos in Las Vegas are responding to a generational shift in travelers' preferences. Tourism in Las Vegas is heavily fueled by millennials and Gen-Z travelers, who represent nearly half of the city's tourism base. These younger travelers are spending less money on traditional gambling activities and putting their money into food and beverage experiences, and immersive entertainment experiences. Millennials spend an average of $768 on gambling and $637 on dining, while Gen-Z spends $575 and $541, respectively, underscoring a growing preference for experiences over slot machines.

“People aren't coming to Las Vegas to gamble anymore. They are gambling when they're in Las Vegas,” said one industry observer. “That older generation above 65 that were coming to Las Vegas to gamble are going somewhere else. It's easier to gamble in so many other places.”

Casino operators are taking different approaches. Some are allowing younger consumers to gradually adopt gaming habits, while others are proactively investing in attractions that appeal to their lifestyles. These include wellness offerings, nightlife, upscale restaurants, and tech-integrated gaming.

“Las Vegas has been the collective beneficiary of very smart moves, particularly by Caesars [Entertainment] and MGM [Resorts International], for not going for the cheapest option but investing in food and beverage and amenities. People have come and rewarded those companies,” one industry executive noted.

The American Gaming Association reports that 55% of U.S. adults participated in some form of gambling in 2023. At the same time, the average age of casino guests has fallen from 47.5 to 41.9, reflecting the impact of a younger customer base. Also, those guests are much more engaged with digital sportsbooks, including mobile and online betting, with 34 states now having legalized sports betting.