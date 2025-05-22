Beloved LVAC Employee Edgar Quinonez Remembered After Deadly Gym Shooting

The Las Vegas community is mourning the death of 31-year-old Edgar Quinonez, who was shot and killed during a shooting at the Northwest Las Vegas Athletic Clubs location last Friday.

According to the Las Vegas Athletic Clubs' statement, "We are heartbroken to confirm that Edgar Quinonez, a beloved member of our team for over 15 years, lost his life in this senseless act of violence. Edgar was not only a valued teammate—he was family to all of us at LVAC. His kindness, dedication, and warm spirit left a lasting impression on everyone he met, and he will be profoundly missed. We also know that other individuals were injured during the incident, and our thoughts are with them and their families as they begin the road to healing."

According to Fox 5, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police identified 34-year-old Daniel Ortega as the alleged shooter, accused of opening fire inside the gym.

“Fortunately, (Ortega) had a malfunction in his weapon which saved this from becoming a mass casualty event,” Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser stated during a news briefing.

As of now, LVMPD said, "There is no known connection between the suspect and the victim who died." But, officials are aware of a "speculation" about the motive, and they're still investigating, Fox 5 reports.

Remembering Edgar Quinonez

Quinonez worked for LVAC for 15 years, the gym said in a statement. On social media, dozens of heartfelt comments poured in under the gym’s memorial post, honoring Edgar’s character and impact.

One user said: "The most solid, upbeat, charismatic, and positive guy I've ever met. He's the last one that deserved this. I still don't want to believe it. I find solice that a lot of people cared for him the same way. RIP Edgar EQ."

Another woman said, "As someone who worked with Edgar at Green Valley, I can say he was so funny and a bright light on the dark days! Such a wholesome and hard-working man… you’ll be missed."{

On Monday, the LVAC reopened the Northwest location -- where the incident happened.

"We made the decision to reopen the club after thoughtful conversations with Las Vegas Metro Police, who advised that reopening sooner rather than later would support healing and provide a sense of stability for those who find comfort in routine," the gym's statement reads.

To honor and support Edgar and his family, a memorial and fundraiser page can be found here.