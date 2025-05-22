Jason Momoa In Talks to Lead New ‘Street Fighter’ Movie with Noah Centineo

Time to practice your hadoukens! Hollywood officially hit us with a combo move that knocked us down: Jason Momoa and Noah Centineo are in talks for a live-action Street Fighter movie. Yes, the video game responsible for broken controllers, and countless debates on who's the best fighter.

So, what do you get when you mix Aquaman with a Netflix heartthrob? A universe where people throw fireballs and spin-kick each other into oblivion while looking good. (Sign us up!)

Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji and Roman Reigns for Street Fighter

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Legendary Entertainment and Capcom, who are co-developing the video game franchise, are in talks with the actors for a role. No official cast announcements have been made yet, but Momoa, Centineo, Koji, and Reigns are reportedly in early negotiations.

Geek Culture alluded to the characters the actors would portray in case. Koji will portray Ryu, the main protagonist, while Centineo will play Ken Masters, Ryu’s rival. Reigns could take on the role of Akuma, the game’s villain and Momoa will play Blanka, a mutated human with green skin and has the ability to generate electricity.

Not the First Adaptation

The movie is not the first adaptation of the popular video game franchise. In 1994, Universal Pictures distributed a Street Fighter movie led by Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile with Raúl Juliá as M. Bison, and Ming-Na Wen as Chun-Li. In 2009, Century Fox released Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li starring Kristin Kreuk.

Critics hated both movies. In 2009, Time even named Street Fighter as one of the top ten worst video games movies.

Fresh from the success of A Minecraft Movie, Momoa will next appear in the upcoming historical drama miniseries Chief of War. He’s also busy filming for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as Lobo, a ruthless bounty hunter. Audiences best know Centineo for his role in the Netflix trilogy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and the spy adventure series The Recruit.