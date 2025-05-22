Ozzy Osbourne Says Final Black Sabbath Show Really is The End
Yes, Black Sabbath has given two other "farewell" shows in the past, but Ozzy Osbourne says the legendary band's set at "Back to the Beginning."
The Prince of Darkness shared in a new interview with Classic Rock, "The original Sabbath will never be on stage together again. From the late '60s, we’re probably one of the only bands where the original members are still alive and speaking with one another."
The "Back to the Beginning" event will also serve as Ozzy's final performance as a solo artist, and he's been hard at work preparing for the show. He shared in April that he's in "heavy training" for the concert, which is taking place in Birmingham, England. He noted, "I haven't done anything for, jeez, it's gonna be seven years. I've been through all these surgeries. It really is like starting from scratch."
As for what kind of training he's been doing, Ozzy says, "It's endurance training. I mean, the first thing to go when you're laid up is your stamina. So, believe it or not, I'm doing two sets of three-minute walks a day [and] weight training."
What to Expect at the Final Black Sabbath Show
Taking place in Birmingham, England, on July 5, "Back to the Beginning" will be the first time in 20 years that the original Black Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.
Other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, the surviving members of Soundgarden, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.
Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Steve Tyler, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.