ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Ozzy Osbourne Says Final Black Sabbath Show Really is The End

Yes, Black Sabbath has given two other “farewell” shows in the past, but Ozzy Osbourne says the legendary band’s set at “Back to the Beginning.” The Prince of Darkness shared…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

of Black Sabbath appear at a press conference to announce their first new album in 33 years and a world tour in 2012 at the Whiskey A Go-Go on November 11, 2011 in West Hollywood, California.

Yes, Black Sabbath has given two other "farewell" shows in the past, but Ozzy Osbourne says the legendary band's set at "Back to the Beginning."

The Prince of Darkness shared in a new interview with Classic Rock, "The original Sabbath will never be on stage together again. From the late '60s, we’re probably one of the only bands where the original members are still alive and speaking with one another."

The "Back to the Beginning" event will also serve as Ozzy's final performance as a solo artist, and he's been hard at work preparing for the show. He shared in April that he's in "heavy training" for the concert, which is taking place in Birmingham, England. He noted, "I haven't done anything for, jeez, it's gonna be seven years. I've been through all these surgeries. It really is like starting from scratch."

As for what kind of training he's been doing, Ozzy says, "It's endurance training. I mean, the first thing to go when you're laid up is your stamina. So, believe it or not, I'm doing two sets of three-minute walks a day [and] weight training."

What to Expect at the Final Black Sabbath Show

Taking place in Birmingham, England, on July 5, "Back to the Beginning" will be the first time in 20 years that the original Black Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.

Other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, the surviving members of Soundgarden, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.

Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Steve Tyler, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.

Black SabbathOzzy Osbourne
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
This Day in Rock History: May 23
MusicThis Day in Rock History: May 23Sarah Bloomfield
Iron Maiden Asks Fans to ‘Put Away Your Phones’
MusicIron Maiden Asks Fans to ‘Put Away Your Phones’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beloved LVAC Employee Edgar Quinonez Remembered After Deadly Gym Shooting
Local NewsBeloved LVAC Employee Edgar Quinonez Remembered After Deadly Gym ShootingSlone Terranella
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect