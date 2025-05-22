Smashing Pumpkins’ Corgan: Green Day Has Outgrown Ramones’ Legacy

In a striking observation to Rolling Stone, Billy Corgan shared his thoughts on Green Day's rise to rock stardom. The Smashing Pumpkins' 58-year-old frontman sees them surpassing the Ramones in both reach and impact.

After Green Day's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Corgan reflected on their shared past. "I had this moment where I was reminiscing, and I was like, 'Wow, I've known these guys for over 30 years, and we just did this tour. Oh my God, they're bigger than the Ramones,'" Corgan said.

The bands crossed paths on stage during their packed 2024 summer shows. Their bond stretches back three decades to a wild Lollapalooza set in 1994.

The late 1980s marked the start for both groups. While Smashing Pumpkins broke through with Siamese Dream in 1993, Green Day shot up the charts with Dookie just a year later.

Rancid and the Linda Lindas added fire to the summer lineup in 2024. Corgan couldn't hold back his praise: "Green Day was so gracious. We couldn't have had a better summer. It was one of my favorite tours of all time."

American Idiot in 2004 sent Green Day into the stratosphere. Now they stand tall among rock giants, set to top the bill at major European festivals this summer.