This Day in Rock History: May 22

Jesse Valenzuela of the Gin Blossoms was born on May 22, 1962, and Alanis Morissette married rapper Souleye on this day in 2010. However, those aren't the only interesting details from this day in rock history that matter. Here, you'll find the hit songs, cultural milestones, and memorable concerts that made waves in the rock 'n' roll scene on May 22. So, stay right here to find out everything you want to know and more about this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These are some hit songs and band milestones that had an impact on rock 'n' roll from May 22:

1971: Following in the path of their 1965 Out of Their Heads album, The Rolling Stones were at the top of the chart for a second time with their new album, Sticky Fingers. The album also went to No. 1 in the U.K.

1976: Paul McCartney and his band Wings started a five-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their song "Silly Love Song." This was the group's fifth No. 1 hit but probably their biggest success.

1993: "All That She Wants" by the Swedish group Ace of Base reached No. 1 on the U.K. charts. In the U.S., the song peaked at No. 2 and was one of the year's best-selling singles.

Cultural Milestones

These cultural milestones from May 22 had a role in shaping today's rock music:

2009: Meg White from the band White Stripes married guitarist Jackson Smith at a dual ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. They were married alongside Jack Lawrence and his girlfriend Jo McCaughey at the home of Meg's ex-husband and other White Stripes band member, Jack White.

2014: At the Ivor Novello Awards in London, Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognized her significant role in the band and its music.

2019: Elton John's biographical film Rocketman was released In the U.K. The movie is based on the early career of John and relates his story through music.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The rock concerts and albums that made history on May 22 in the past included:

1972: The Guess Who's live album Live at the Paramount was recorded at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington. This was the band's first album featuring rhythm guitarist Donnie McDougall but the last with the original bassist, Jim Kale.

1997: Performing their first show together since 1990, Fleetwood Mac appeared on the first of two MTV Unplugged specials. They later released the show as a live album called The Dance.