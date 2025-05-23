Clark County Puts $30M Toward Breathing New Life into Historic Commercial Center

Clark County is making strides in its plans to revitalize the Historic Commercial Center in Las Vegas. A new presentation by global design firm Gensler lays out plans to create a vibrant cultural hub. The project intends to integrate the area's storied history with 21st-century amenities while capitalizing on the area's advantageous location within striking distance of the Las Vegas Strip and the future Maryland Parkway bus rapid transit (BRT) project.

Clark County has already invested $10 million to acquire several buildings in the center and plans to commit an additional $20 million for improvements. The redevelopment concept includes outdoor event spaces, gathering areas, residential units, and commercial opportunities tailored for creatives and small business owners.

"A cultural and arts renaissance is happening now in the valley," said a representative from the development team. "We want to create a destination for both locals and tourists and focus primarily on safety and accessibility. A place where kids and families can come to and enjoy."

Commission Chair Tick Segerblom emphasized the historic and geographic significance of the district: "Look around the world, look around Las Vegas, look around the United States, see what you think: is this place worth revitalizing? If so, how would you revitalize it? And this is their initial impression. They said, 'Let's keep it; there's a lot of history here.' It's so close to the Strip. It's so close to the new bus line coming in. It's really a treasure. We just need to enhance it and keep building it," he said.

The proposal also reimagines New Orleans Square as a startup zone for small businesses and envisions reviving the long-shuttered Ice Palace as a performance venue. Developers are drawing from cities like Nashville, which updated zoning rules to support walkable social districts.

The community response is cautiously optimistic. "This area — Commercial Center — was kind of like a hub for those of us who lived here," said E. Carrice Banks. Traci Simon, who runs Get A Haircut Barbershop, added, "We are really excited about that," though she noted the importance of expanding parking.