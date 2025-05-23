ContestsEvents
Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns & More in Talks for ‘Street Fighter’ Live-Action Film

Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, and Roman Reigns are being considered for Street Fighter roles in a 2026 live-action film.

Kayla Morgan

Legendary Pictures is moving forward with its live-action Street Fighter movie, and new reports reveal some of the stars they’re hoping to cast. According to Deadline, the studio is currently negotiating with four well-known actors: Andrew Koji (Bullet Train), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Noah Centineo (The Recruit), and WWE superstar Roman Reigns.

Although nothing is official yet, there are guesses about which characters they might play. Andrew Koji is rumored to be cast as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, Roman Reigns as Akuma, and Jason Momoa as Blanka.

The director for the film will be Kitao Sakurai, who replaced Danny and Michael Philippou after they left the project in 2024.

The movie was originally planned to be released on March 20, 2026, but it has been removed from Sony’s schedule. Legendary Pictures is still aiming for a release sometime in 2026, although no new date has been announced. So far, there are no details about the story. The studio acquired the rights to Capcom’s classic fighting game back in 2023 and has been developing the film since then.

Kayla MorganAuthor
