Mattel Launches First UNO Social Club at Palms Casino Resort, Eyes U.S. Expansion

Mattel will open its first-ever UNO Social Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Palms Casino Resort, transforming the classic card game into a full social experience. The themed location will allow guests to enjoy a luxury suite complete with several UNO decks: UNO Golf, UNO Teams, and the famously rigorous UNO Show 'em No Mercy, and a personal game host. This marks the first in a series of planned UNO Social Clubs that Mattel aims to open at bars and venues in major U.S. cities throughout 2025.

"We created UNO Social Clubs to reimagine what game night can be—bringing people together for real-world fun, connection, and a bit of friendly competition," Vice President and Global Head of Games at Mattel, Ray Adler, said. "The UNO Social Club in Las Vegas is just the beginning, and we're excited to see how these new experiences inspire players to show up, play hard, and make unforgettable memories."

The release comes during a time of continued growth in the tabletop gaming market, which has grown exponentially since COVID-19 and doesn't appear to be slowing down. Board game cafes and themed entertainment venues have grown increasingly popular, especially among younger consumers. According to recent industry reports, the global tabletop games market is projected to reach $34.1 billion by 2030.

To celebrate the launch, Mattel is running a contest through June 19 for fans aged 21 and older. Participants will be able to enter the contest by creating a TikTok video with a special UNO Reverse Card filter. In that case, the winners will get to stay at the Las Vegas UNO Social Club in July. Mattel's overall campaign is a series of pop-up events in bars with a full drink menu, photo ops, and tournaments. In addition to these events, Mattel also wants to encourage online engagement through branded video content and social media engagements.