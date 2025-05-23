This Day in Rock History: May 23

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 06: Musician Bret Michaels arrives at the American Country Awards 2010 held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 6, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

May 23 has been an influential day in rock music history. Here are some of the hit songs, top-charting albums, cultural events, and changes in the rock music industry associated with this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several hits and milestones tied to May 23 made rock music history, including:

1960: Starting a five-week run at the top of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, The Everly Brothers had an instant hit with their song "Cathy's Clown." The song was also big in the U.K., where it topped the singles chart for seven weeks.

Starting a five-week run at the top of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, The Everly Brothers had an instant hit with their song "Cathy's Clown." The song was also big in the U.K., where it topped the singles chart for seven weeks. 1970: Paul McCartney went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with his first solo studio album, McCartney. It topped the chart for three straight weeks.

Cultural Milestones

In the 2000s, these cultural events that took place on May 23 changed the world of rock music:

2008: Weezer released the video for their song "Pork and Beans" on YouTube. The video featured several YouTube stars and internet memes and became the most-watched video the week of its release and the most popular video for the month of June.

Weezer released the video for their song "Pork and Beans" on YouTube. The video featured several YouTube stars and internet memes and became the most-watched video the week of its release and the most popular video for the month of June. 2010: Bret Michaels, the singer of Poison, won the TV show The Celebrity Apprentice despite suffering a brain hemorrhage a few weeks earlier.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some recordings and performances from May 23 that have been influential in the rock music scene include:

1970: The Grateful Dead performed in the U.K. for the first time at the Hollywood Music Festival.

The Grateful Dead performed in the U.K. for the first time at the Hollywood Music Festival. 2000: A Perfect Circle's debut album, Mer de Noms, which translates to "Sea of Names" in English, was released. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, which was the highest ever debut on the chart for a rock band's first album.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The rock music industry has had its share of changes and challenges on May 23, and these are a few that had a major impact:

2000: Billy Corgan from The Smashing Pumpkins announced the band was breaking up at the end of the year. The band has reformed with various members over the years, but Billy Corgan has always been the lead singer.

Billy Corgan from The Smashing Pumpkins announced the band was breaking up at the end of the year. The band has reformed with various members over the years, but Billy Corgan has always been the lead singer. 2023: A decision by Ford Motor Company that would have removed AM radio from select new Ford models starting in 2024 was reversed. The company changed its decision after receiving advice from lawmakers and industry leaders who related the importance of AM radio for emergency broadcasts.