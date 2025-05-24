Memorial Day In Las Vegas: Soldiers From Nevada Who Died In Combat

405877 03: American flags adorn each grave in Arlington National Cemetary in honor of Memorial Day May 27, 2002 in Arlington, VA. Thousands of tourists, veterans, armed services personnel, and relatives visited the cemetery in recognition of Memorial Day. (Photo by Stefan Zaklin/ Getty Images)

Memorial Day in Las Vegas is upon us. Usually, the city transforms into a red-and-white conglomerate of pool parties and more. But, we want to take back the meaning of the holiday and honor the people who died while serving our country.

Although many people use this weekend as time to "celebrate," this is a sullen and somber day for many in our community.

As Norman Schwarzkopf said, "It doesn't take a hero to order men into battle. It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle."

According to the Library of Congress, Commander in Chief John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic designated May 30 as memorial day through issuing General Order Number 11.

He dedicated this day, “for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet churchyard in the land," the Library of Congress said on its website.

As some of us cook up summertime food, letting smoke billow from our grills, let's take a moment to give honor to those who are no longer with us.

Since the Iraq War and the War in Afghanistan, over 50 Nevadans have died in combat or are listed in Nevada's Book of Fallen Heroes.

Memorial Day In Las Vegas: Remembering The Fallen Soldiers From Nevada

We want to dedicate this post to the individuals who risked and sacrificed their lives to ensure the safety and freedom of ours. Both of the wars listed above have ended, but the effects can still be felt in our own state.

According to the Nevada Department of Veteran Services, a fallen hero is defined as a "Nevadan serving in the military . . . who becomes a casualty 'in action,' as a direct result of hostile action, or is the victim of a terrorist activity (see below for definition of In-Action and Nevadan)."

We send healing and honor to the families of those who've fallen, and we wish gratitude as Memorial Day comes upon us.

Below are the names of local heroes who died in combat or died "as a result of a combat theater-related injury or disease within one year of returning from theater."

LCPL Donald Cline - 21 years old

Served in the United States Marine Corps

From Washoe, Nevada

Died March 23, 2003 Serving During Operation Iraqi Freedom

Read more about Cline's story here

2LT Frederick Pokorney - 31 years old

Served in the United States Marine Corps

From Tonopah, Nevada

Died March 23, 2003 in action near Nasiriyah, Iraq

Read more about Pokorney's story here

CPL William Salazar - 26 years old

Served in the United States Marine Corps

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died October, 15, 2004 of wounds sustained due to enemy action in Anbar province, Iraq

Read more about Salazar's story here

PFC John Lukac - 19 years old

Served in the United States Marine Corps

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died October, 30, 2004 by enemy action in Anbar province, Iraq

Read more about Lukac's story here

LCPL Nicholas H. Anderson - 19 years old

Served in the United States Marine Corps

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died November 12, 2004 in a vehicle incident while conducting combat operations in Anbar province, Iraq

Read more about Anderson's story here

PFC Daniel Guastaferro - 27 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died January 7, 2005 in a vehicle incident in Ramadi, Iraq.

Read more about Guastaferro's story here

LCPL Richard Perez - 19 years old

Served in the United States Marine Corps

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died February 10, 2005 in Anbar province, Iraq

Read more about Perez's story here

SGT Eric Morris - 31 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Sparks, Nevada

Died April 28, 2005 when an improvised explosive device detonated near his Stryker military vehicle in Tal Afar, Iraq

Read more about Morris' story here

CPL Stanley Lapinski - 35 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died June 11, 2005 when an improvised explosive device detonated near his military vehicle in Baghdad

Read more about Lapinski's story here

CPL Jesse Jaime - 22 years old

Served in the United States Marine Corps

From Henderson, Nevada

Died June 15, 2005 when his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device while he was conducting combat operations near Ramadi, Iraq

Read more about Jaime's story here

SPC Anthony Cometa - 21 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Henderson, Nevada

Died June 16, 2005 when his Humvee rolled over in Safwan, Kuwait.

Read more about Cometa's story here

2LT James Cathey - 24 years old

Served in the United States Marine Corps

From Reno, Nevada

Died August 21, 2005 by an improvised explosive device while conducting combat operations near Al Karmah, Iraq

Read more about Cathey's story here

CPL Joseph Martinez - 21 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died August 27, 2005 when his dismounted patrol was engaged by enemy forces using small-arms fire in Tal Afar, Iraq

Read more about Martinez's story here

PFC Thomas Siekert - 20 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Lovelock, Nevada

Died December 6, 2005 from non-combat related injuries in Bayji, Iraq

Read more about Siekert's story here

PVT Joshua Morberg - 20 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Sparks, Nevada

Died December 27, 2005 when an improvised explosive device detonated near his dismounted patrol in Baghdad

Read more about Morberg's story here

SGT Gordon Misner II - 23 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Sparks, Nevada

Died February 22, 2006 when an improvised explosive device detonated near his Bradley fighting vehicle near Balad, Iraq

Read more about Misner's story here

CPL Shawn Lasswell Jr. - 21 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Reno, Nevada

Died April 23, 2006 when an improvised explosive device detonated near his Humvee during combat operations in Taji, Iraq

Read more about Lasswell's story here

SPC Teodoro Torres - 29 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died May 5, 2006 when an improvised explosive device detonated near his Humvee during combat operations in Baghdad

Read more about Torres' story here

1SG Carlos Saenz - 46 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died May 5, 2006 when an improvised explosive device detonated near his Humvee during combat operations in Baghdad

Read more about Saenz's story here

SSG Emmanuel Legaspi - 38 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died May 7, 2006 of injuries sustained when his unit came under enemy small arms fire during combat operations in Tal Afar, Iraq

Read more about Legaspi's story here

PFC David Crombie - 19 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Winnemucca, Nevada

Died June 7, 2006 when an improvised explosive device detonated near his Humvee during combat operations in Ramadi, Iraq

Read more about Crombie's story here

SPC Ignacio Ramirez - 22 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Henderson, Nevada

Died August 9, 2006 when an improvised explosive device detonated near his Humvee during combat operations in Ramadi, Iraq

Read more about Ramirez's story here

LCPL Jeremy Long - 18 years old

Served in the United States Marine Corps

From Sun Valley, Nevada

Died August 10, 2006 while conducting combat operations in Zella, Iraq

Read more about Long's story here

PFC Phillip Williams - 21 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Gardnerville, Nevada

Died October 9, 2006 from injuries sustained from enemy contact during combat operations in Baghdad

Read more about Williams' story here

SGT Kenneth Bostic - 21 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Hawthorne, Nevada

Died October 30, 2006 from injuries sustained from contact with enemy forces using small arms fire during check point operations in Baghdad

Read more about Bostic's story here

1LT Nathan Krissoff - 25 years old

Served in the United States Marine Corps

From Reno, Nevada

Died December 9, 2006 from wounds sustained while conducting combat operations in Anbar province, Iraq

Read more about Krissoff's story here

LCPL Raul Bravo - 21 years old

Served in the United States Marine Corps

From Elko, Nevada

Died March 3, 2007 while conducting combat operations in Anbar province, Iraq

Read more about Bravo's story here

SGT Anthony Schober - 23 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Reno, Nevada

Died March 12, 2007 of wounds sustained when his patrol was attacked by enemy forces using automatic fire and explosives in Al Taqa, Iraq

Read more about Schober's story here

PFC Alexander Varela - 19 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Fernley, Nevada

Died March 19, 2007 of wounds sustained when his patrol was attacked by enemy forces using automatic fire and explosives in Al Taqa, Iraq

Read more about Varela's story here

PFC Joshua Modgling - 22 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died June 19, 2007 of wounds sustained when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle in Muhammad al Ali, Iraq

Read more about Modgling's story here

SPC Travis Virgadamo - 19 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died August 30, 2007 in a non-combat-related incident in Taji, Iraq

Read more about Virgadamo's story here

SSG Michael Townes - 19 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died September 16, 2007 from a non-combat-related illness in Balad, Iraq

Read more about Townes' story here

SSG Alfred Paredez - 32 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died November 20, 2007 from wounds sustained when his vehicle struck an improvised explosive device in Baghdad

Read more about Paredez's story here

SSG Sean Gaul - 29 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Reno, Nevada

Died January 9, 2008 of wounds sustained when an improvised explosive device detonated during combat operations in Sinsil, Iraq

Read more about Gaul's story here

Nevada’s Fallen Heroes – Afghanistan

"The War in Afghanistan (Operation Enduring Freedom) began in October 2001 in response to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States. America withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, bringing to a close America’s longest war in its history," The Nevada Department of Veterans Services said on its website.

LTC Karen Wagner - 40 years old

Served in the United States Army

1984 graduate of the ROTC program at the University of Nevada–Las Vegas

Died during the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon

Read more about Wagner's story here

SPC Jason Disney - 21 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Fallon, Nevada

Died February 13, 2002 in a heavy equipment accident, on Feb. 13, 2002 at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan

Read more about Disney's story here

SSG Kerry Frith - 37 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Jamesville, Nevada

Died February 22, 2002 in an MH-47E crash during a training exercise, on Feb. 22, 2002 in the Philippines

Read more about Frith's story here

PFC Matthew Commons - 21 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Boulder City, Nevada

Died March 4, 2002 during a rescue mission during Operation Anaconda in Afghanistan

Read more about Commons' story here

PO2 Eric Patton- 22 years old

Served in the United States Navy

From Boulder City, Nevada

Died June 28, 2005 while conducting combat operations when the helicopter that he was aboard crashed in the vicinity of Asadabad, Afghanistan

Read more about Patton's story here

SGT Patrick Stewart - 35 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Fernley, Nevada

Died September 25, 2005 when his CH-47 Chinook helicopter was shot down and crashed southwest of Deh Chopan, Afghanistan

Read more about Stewart's story here

CWO John Flynn Army - 36 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Sparks, Nevada

Died September 25, 2005 when his CH-47 Chinook helicopter was shot down and crashed southwest of Deh Chopan, Afghanistan

Read more about Flynn's story here

SGT John Griffith - 33 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died May 5, 2006 when the CH-47 Chinook helicopter he was traveling on crashed during combat operations east of Abad, Afghanistan

Read more about Griffith's story here

SGT Robert Kassin - 29 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died July 16, 2006 when his platoon encountered enemy forces small-arms fire during combat operations at Larzab Base, Afghanistan

Read more about Kassin's story here

CWO Joshua Rodgers - 29 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Carson City, Nevada

Died May 30, 2007 when his CH-47 Chinook helicopter crashed apparently due to enemy fire in Upper Sangin Valley, Afghanistan

Read more about Rodgers' story here

SGT David Drakulich - 22 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Reno, Nevada

Died January 9, 2008 of wounds sustained when his vehicle struck an improvised explosive device in Chagali, Afghanistan

Read more about Drakulich's story here

PFC Willington Rhoad - 23 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died July 16, 2008 of injuries sustained from a non-combat related incident in Bagram, Afghanistan

Read more about Rhoad's story here

SPC Ezra Dawson - 31 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died January 17, 2009 when the Chinook helicopter he was in made a hard landing under combat conditions in Konar Province

Read more about Dawson's story here

PFC Kevin Thomson - 22 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Reno, Nevada

Died October 3, 2009 of wounds suffered when enemy forces attacked his contingency outpost with small arms, rocket-propelled grenade and indirect fires in Nurestan Province, Afghanistan

Read more about Dawson's story here

SGT Josue Chavez - 23 years

Served in the United States Army

From Reno, Nevada

Died October 26, 2009 of wounds suffered when the MH-47 helicopter he was aboard crashed in Darreh-ye Bum, Afghanistan

Read more about Chavez's story here

SPC Matthew Hennigan - 20 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died June 30, 2010 when enemy forces attacked his unit with machine gun fire in Tangi Valley, Afghanistan

Read more about Hennigan's story here

SGT Frank Zaehringer III - 23 years old

Served in the United States Marine Corps

From Reno, Nevada

Died October 11, 2010 while conducting combat operations in Helmand province, Afghanistan

Read more about Zaehringer's story here

SPC Brian Tabada - 21 years old

Served in the United States Army

From Las Vegas, Nevada

Died February 27, 2011 of wounds sustained when insurgents attacked his unit using small-arms fire and a rocket-propelled grenade in Konar province, Afghanistan

Read more about Tabada's story here

SGT Timothy Sayne - 31 years old