This Day in Rock History: May 24

CULVER CITY, CA – JUNE 11: Musician Bob Dylan performs onstage during the AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas at Sony Pictures Studios on June 11, 2009 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

Crank up your favorite Bob Dylan song on May 24 to honor the rock musician's 84th birthday. The rock musician is known for his popular hits such as "Mr. Tambourine Man," "Knockin' On Heaven's Door," and "Like a Rolling Stone." If you're curious about what else happened on this day in rock history, you came to the right place. Here you'll discover the May 24 hit songs, cultural milestones, popular recordings, and changes and challenges that impacted rock music.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These groundbreaking hits and milestones from May 24 significantly influenced rock music:

1969: "Get Back" by the Beatles reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and remained there for five weeks. This was the only song by the band to debut at No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart.

1975: Earth, Wind & Fire topped the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Soul Singles charts for the first time with their song "Shining Star."

Cultural Milestones

Cultural events from May 24 that impacted the rock 'n' roll genre include:

1970: The Guess appeared on the popular U.S. television program American Bandstand. The Canadian rock band performed their hits "These Eyes" and "Laughing."

1974: The popular Dean Martin Show aired for the last time on NBC. Hosted by Dean Martin, the variety-comedy series featured many rock musicians over its nine-year, 264-episode run.

Notable Recordings and Performances

With these May 24 recordings and performances, rock 'n' roll would never be the same:

1974: David Bowie released his eighth studio album, Diamond Dogs. It signalled a shift for Bowie, showcasing his transition from glam rock to proto-punk.

2003: Paul McCartney held a show on Red Square in Moscow, marking his first-ever concert in Russia. During the Cold War Era, the Beatles were essentially banned in the Soviet Union, making his performance a significant stride toward change for the country.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Throughout its long history, rock music has gone through many changes and experienced challenges that make it what it is, including these from May 24:

1956: In Lugano, Switzerland, the very first Eurovision Song Contest was held at the Teatro Kursaal. This competition has helped launch musical careers for many artists and continues to recognize and encourage artists to create original songs.

1977: T. Rex performed for the last time with Marc Bolan at a show in Stockholm, Sweden. Bolan died in a car accident just four months after the show.