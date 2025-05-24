This Day in Sports History: May 24

Al Unser Jr of the United States, driver of the #2 Marlboro Team Penske Penske PC-24 Mercedes IC 108C celebrates on the podium after winning his fifth Championship Auto Racing Teams (CART) 1995 PPG Indy Car World Series Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach race on 9th April 1995 on the Streets of Long Beach course, Long Beach, California, United States. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Allsport/Getty Images)

MLB, the NBA and NHL playoffs, and the PGA Championship bring big sports moments in May. Over the years, May 24 has witnessed notable sports events and legendary achievements. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Significant happenings in sport that occurred on May 24 include:

1900: Nash Turner rode Ildrim to victory in the Belmont Stakes with a time of 2:21.

The Cleveland Indians' Stan Coveleski pitched 19 innings in a 3-2 win against the New York Yankees.

Finnish runner Paavo Nurmi set a world 3000-meter record of 8:25:4.

A record 12 future baseball Hall of Famers played against each other in a game between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Athletics.

Babe Ruth hit homers in both games of a doubleheader, giving him nine home runs in one week.

Tony Lazerri hit two grand slams as the Yankees beat the A's 25-2.

Bill Dickey became the new manager of the Yankees.

Harmon Killebrew hit the longest home run at Baltimore Memorial Stadium; it measured 471 feet.

Bob Foster defeated Dick Tiger and became the world light-heavyweight champion. Foster went on to defend his title 14 times.

The Glasgow Rangers beat Dynamo Moscow 3-2 and won the European Cup Winner's Cup.

Muhammad Ali scored a technical knockout over Richard Dunn in five rounds to win the world heavyweight boxing title.

The New York Islanders defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 to win the Stanley Cup. It was the Islanders' first finals appearance.

At the Indy 500, Bobby Unser crossed the finish line ahead of Mario Andretti. He was disqualified due to a pit lane infraction but later reinstated as the winner, securing his third race victory.

Al Unser Sr. won a record-tying fourth Indy 500 title in an upset.

Jane Geddes won the LPGA Championship.

Milan beat Steaua București 4-0 and won the European Cup.

The New York Rangers fired their general manager and coach Phil Esposito.

The Edmonton Oilers beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 to secure the Stanley Cup. It was the Oilers' fifth Cup victory in seven years.

Al Unser Jr. won the Indy 500 by 0.043 seconds, the closest finish in the race's history.

Real Madrid beat Valencia 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League final.

Colin Montgomerie won back-to-back Senior PGA Championship titles.

From these May 24 moments, the three that stand out are Lazerri's two grand slams in a game, the Unser family's success in racing, and the Oilers' dynasty.