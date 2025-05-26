Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: May 30-June 1

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Las Vegas lights up with blockbuster entertainment this weekend. Catch Kendrick Lamar and SZA's electrifying "Grand National Tour" at Allegiant Stadium or experience the final weekend of the Tony-winning musical "HAMILTON" at The Smith Center. For thrills, BattleBots Destruct-A-Thon delivers live-action robot combat while nightlife and family fun continue across the city with dazzling light shows, DJ sets, and interactive exhibits. Vegas has it all, whether you're into music, theater, or high-tech mayhem.

Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to bring their "Grand National Tour" to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This marks the first all-stadium tour for both artists, supporting Lamar's sixth studio album, "GNX," and SZA's album "Lana," the reissue of her "SOS" album. The tour features elaborate stage designs, with Lamar performing atop a black Buick GNX and SZA delivering nature-themed visuals. Their collaborative performances include hits such as "All the Stars" and "Gloria," offering fans a unique blend of their musical styles.

Friday, May 30, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 2 and 8 p.m. (final weekend) Where: Reynolds Hall, The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas

Reynolds Hall, The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas Cost: $79.40 to $319

"HAMILTON" is a groundbreaking musical that tells the powerful story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, tracing his rise through revolution, romance, and legacy. Set to a genre-blending score of hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, the show redefined modern theater. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda and winner of 11 Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, and more, "HAMILTON" has captivated audiences worldwide.

Friday, May 30, at 6 p.m.; Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 2 p.m. Where: BattleBots Arena, 4165 Koval Lane, Las Vegas

BattleBots Arena, 4165 Koval Lane, Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $39

Experience the high-energy excitement of the BattleBots Destruct-A-Thon in Las Vegas, where fan-favorite bots such as Bronco and Witch Doctor clash with new mechanical warriors in five explosive battles and a thrilling main event. Held in the BattleBots Arena behind Horseshoe Las Vegas, this family-friendly spectacle delivers live-action robot combat like never before.

Other Events

Las Vegas is buzzing with energy this season, offering everything from immersive light displays to world-class nightlife and vibrant seasonal experiences. Whether you're strolling under dazzling visuals, dancing into the early hours, or enjoying family-friendly attractions, there's no shortage of entertainment across the city. With something happening day and night, it's the perfect time to dive into the fun: