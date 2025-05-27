Mark Hoppus: Did He Actually Help Capture Saddam Hussein?

Sure, the headline feels like a MadLib someone did while under the influence, but Mark Hoppus has a wild story about how he may have helped the United States with capturing Saddam Hussein.



He shared this story in his new memoir, Fahrenheit-182, but he also touched on it in a recent interview with NME. In the clip below, Hoppus begins by cheekily saying, "I did, I saved the world from Saddam Hussein."



Hoppus continues, "We were performing for the troops in the Middle East, and we were on an aircraft carrier, and we performed in the aircraft hangar of an aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf while we were at war. And I was sitting down with an admiral of the fleet after dinner before we were going on stage, and I said, 'Hey, before I go on stage, I have an idea of how we can capture Saddam Hussein.'"



The admiral laughed at the Blink-182 singer/bassist, which is understandable, but then Hoppus told him his idea. Suddenly, things weren't so funny.



Hoppus says, "I said, 'So I have this idea, you kind of know where he's at' ... And [Hussein] used to release these video tapes to his followers, and he would, like, put a flag up behind him, and he'd look into the camera, and he'd say, you know, 'Rise up against the American dogs.' or whatever it was that he would say. And then, he'd release the tapes. I said, 'Okay, if you have an idea where you think he might be, why don't you fly drones or aircraft in grid patterns blasting as loud as you can, timecode above the range of human hearing, but within the dynamic range that will get captured on a video cassette. And then when he releases his videos, you can take the audio portion and extract the timecode and triangulate where he might be.'"



Again, the admiral initially laughing at Hoppus is totally understandable, but we would've given anything to be a fly on the wall for this interaction.



Hoppus continues, "The admiral kind of looks at me like ... the hell? And he says, 'You know what? I'm actually meeting at the Pentagon with the Joint Chiefs of Staff next week, and I might bring up your idea.' And then, four months later, they had captured Saddam Hussein. So, it must have been me."