How a Recent Metallica Show Saved the Lives of a Virginia Family

Metallica performed at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium on May 7. As it turns out, that show inadvertently saved the lives of a local family. WDBJ in Roanoke, Va. reports that…

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: (L-R) James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform onstage during Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Metallica performed at Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium on May 7. As it turns out, that show inadvertently saved the lives of a local family.

WDBJ in Roanoke, Va. reports that at 2 a.m. on the day of the Metallica show, a pickup truck slammed into the living room of the home belonging to the McKee family. David and Kristin McKee had tickets to take their 14-year-old daughter, Madeline, to the show.

So, how are those two facts connected? Kristin explained that she and David are often up late watching TV, but since they wanted to be well-rested for the show, they went to bed early that night. Had they stayed up late as usual, David and Kristin could have been seriously injured or worse.

Kristin told WDBJ, "We were so fortunate that that night, my daughter could walk down that hallway and found us in the rubble, and you know, I thank God every day and Metallica for saving us because that’s exactly what did it."

Madeline later sent an email to Metallica thanking them for saving her parents' lives and wished them luck on the rest of their tour.

Metallica has ten more shows left on their current North American leg of their M72 World Tour, with their next show taking place on May 28 in Landover, Md. A full list of dates is below.

Metallica - M72 World Tour - 2025 North American Dates

May 28 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium *
May 31 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium *
June 3 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium *
June 6 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium +
June 8 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *
June 14 Houston, TX NRG Stadium *
June 20 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium +
June 22 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium *
June 27 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High +
June 29 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High *

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support
+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine

