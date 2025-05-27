Who’s Not Coming Back for ‘SNL’ Season 51?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: SNL current and former cast members, Chloe Fineman, Taran Killam, Jay Pharoah, Alex Moffat and Garrett Morris, along with Matt Strauss, Chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group, and Mark Marshall, Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal ring the opening bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in Celebration Of SNL’s 50th Anniversary on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

As SNL wraps up its milestone 50th season, with Scarlett Johansson making Michael Che pay for his joke from the December 2024 Weekend Update joke swap, reports have begun circulating about the cast, particularly who’s sticking around for Season 51 and who’s not. While NBC hasn't released an official cast list, the rumor mill is churning fast.

A Lot of Changes for SNL Season 51

In an interview with Page Six, Kenan Thompson told the outlet the end of the show’s 50th season was “bittersweet.” He added, “Especially this year where it feels like there’s maybe, possibly, a lot of change next year.”

Thompson hinted that the “change” involves some of the cast members leaving the show: “You want everyone to stay forever, knowing that people may be making decisions this summer…it’s always like you want your kids to stay young.”

Based on previous episodes and the season finale, fans speculate that Sarah Sherman is leaving. Guest host Johansson joked with Sherman during her monologue, “We’re all gonna miss you next year.” Sherman, looking surprised, said, “Wait, what? Did you guys hear something or…?”

Colin Jost also joked several times during her segment with Che that he’s aiming to replace boss Lorne Michaels.

Michaels, on the other hand, has no “immediate plans” to retire, saying that, “So as long as it’s important and I can be useful, I’ll stay,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

No Contract Signing Yet

Thompson, who’s been a part of the show for 22 years, also said that he is yet to sign a contract for the 23rd time. He explained, “You just never know what the future holds. I don’t want to be in the way of someone else, or I don’t want to be the stale old man riding the same thing. That doesn’t really happen that much at SNL, but there’s no guarantees, I guess.”

Given the chance, he said he’ll return in a heartbeat: “I mean, I love that place. It’s one of my favorite places to be.”